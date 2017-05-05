Oh, Lord! The Kardashians throw major shade at Scott Disick for bringing a girl on their family vacation to Costa Rica, as seen in a preview for the Sunday, May 7, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Watch the awkward moment go down in the clip above.

After discovering that he brought a young woman named Chelsea on their getaway, Kim, Khloe and Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian drop not-so-subtle hints that they’re upset with the dad of three when he joins the reality TV clan for dinner.

For his part, Disick has no idea that the girls are aware of Chelsea’s presence in Costa Rica. Kim, 36, who confronted another fling of Disick’s during a business trip to Dubai (as documented on last week’s episode), wonders aloud in the clip: “Did you guys hear what Chelsea said?”

Khloe, 32, then responds, “Oh, yeah. She’s such a bitch.” While KoKo and KiKi banter back and forth, Kourt, 38, sits back in silence.

"No, she was so nice," Kim replies, to which Khloe repeats, “She was a bitch.”

A confused Disick looks on as Kim claims to be referring to Chelsea Clinton. “… No, no, no, I'm talking about Chelsea Clinton, what she said when she was sticking up for Barron Trump," she says.

“That's nice that Chelsea did that. But I thought you meant Chelsea Handler,” Khloe says, emphasizing the name Chelsea. At this point, Kourtney can’t help but smirk as Disick realizes he’s been caught.

"It's pretty obvious that the girls know something's up," the entrepreneur — who shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, with Kourtney — says in a confessional. "Nobody really wants to say what's on their mind and if this dinner isn't awkward enough these fire dancers have to come out and start doing hula hoops. I already felt like under fire."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

