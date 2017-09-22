Tell Us how you really feel! Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the current state of their on-and-off relationship in a sneak peek for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special hosted by Ryan Seacrest and airing on Sunday, September 24. During the conversation, the self-proclaimed Lord didn't hold back about his feelings for Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.



"I just want everyone to know we are just coparenting," Disick said with a laugh. "She's, like, the only person I've ever loved in my life. I still think she's cute and stuff."

Denise Truscello/WireImage

When Seacrest asked, "Do you still hit on her?" Disick joked, "Yeah I try to f--k her like once a week."

As previously reported, Kardashian and Disick split in 2015 after he was spotted partying with ex Chloe Bartoli. In the interview airing on Sunday, Seacrest questioned if the two could ever see themselves reconciling. "I feel like she has to say the door is closed, just to make the point," Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian interjected, to which Kourtney added: "Because of the debauchery that's gone on. The debauchery that's gone on has definitely closed the door several, you know, billion times."



Disick quipped: "But its been back open."

Kardashian moved on with model Younes Bendjima in December 2016 while Disick has been linked to Sofia Richie in recent weeks."Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore," a source exclusively told Us Weekly. "Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she'll always want the best for him and will always make sure he's happy."'

Richie's longtime friend Bartoli is less than thrilled about the news. "After Sofia started hooking up with Scott, Chloe stopped speaking to her," a source told Us. "It's a mess. [They] were like sisters. They were the best of friends and were inseparable."



