Drama, drama, drama. Scott Disick tried to defend himself against his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her family on the Sunday, May 14, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Watch our video recap above!

Disick, 33, was in the hot seat after the others found out that he invited a girl named Chelsea on the trip to Costa Rica. Kim Kardashian was the one to find her hiding in a bathroom.

"We're both trying to move on, that's what we've all been saying. So, I'm trying to do anything I can f--king do to not think about her," Disick said of Kourtney, with whom he shares Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

"On a family vacation? Don't you think it's inappropriate [and] disrespectful?" Kourtney asked. "To me, and to your kids and to all my family?"

"All right, obviously I did something wrong as always," Disick replied.

Kris Jenner chimed in that he's allowed to do whatever he wants, but "someone with any kind of integrity would never" bring a plus-one to a family getaway.

The argument didn't end there, though. Disick began to scream when Kourtney added that his actions were "just not cool" to do.

"So let me f--k you then, and I won't have to do s--t like this," Scott interjected. "I'm a sex addict! I'm a f--ked up, horrible sex addict."

Despite the fight, Disick remains on OK terms with the family. "I definitely feel relieved that we had that conversation at dinner, and now I can move forward," Kourtney said on camera afterward. "It's been nonsense for 10 years, like up and down, so this is like the final door closed. We're done."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!