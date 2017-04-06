He’s still got the hots for her! Scott Disick reveals that he can’t help getting “turned on” by his ex Kourtney Kardashian in a preview for the Sunday, April 9, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Lord Disick, 33, opens up to Khloé and Kim Kardashian about his relationship with their older sister, 37, whom he split from in July 2015 after nine years together. The former couple — who share kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — called it quits after Disick was spotted getting a little too close with his ex Chloe Bartoli during a European getaway.

Since then, the reality stars have remained amicable for the sake of their family. But Disick’s feelings for Kourt have not faded away. “I’m still, like, turned on by her if that’s what you’re asking,” he tells Khloé in the sneak peek.

When KoKo asks the dad of three if he is seeing anyone else, he tells her he “technically could, but I just don’t feel comfortable.”

David Becker/WireImage.com

Disick then tells Khloé and Kim that no other girl could ever hold a candle to Kourtney, despite her sometimes stoic demeanor. “I mean, she’s a tough girl. It’s tough sometimes. No, I mean, I feel like I would never be over her. She’s the love of my life,” he says. “It’s just, I try to do everything to be there for her, and there’s literally no appreciation for anything ever.”

In a confessional, the New York native explains that he is more than ready to reignite his romance with Kourtney. “You know, I definitely realize that a lot of things truly are my fault. I’m happy taking ownership for all of that,” he tells the camera. “I hope that one day she understands that I don’t wanna be with anybody but her.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

