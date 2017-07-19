Hot date? Scott finds himself on a Tinder date in an exclusive first look of the July 20 episode of Night Shift that NBC is sharing with Us Weekly. In the teaser above, Scott (played by Scott Wolf) chats up a woman who offers him the opportunity to take their coffee date to the next level.

“I do corporate restructuring so most of the men I meet, hate me,” his date tells him. “So Tinder makes it easy to date nice mean like you.”

“I’ve been making some changes in life I guess you could say and looking for different ways to jump start things,” Scott tells her before she offers him a chance to get it on.

“We can either sit here and order another espresso or we can go back to my hotel room and have sex,” she propositions.

According to NBC, the episode, titled “Turbulence,” Drew (Brendan Fehr), his mom (guest star Becky Ann Baker) and Rick’s (guest star Luke MacFarlane) flight home turns into a medical crisis at 35,000 feet when passengers become sick one by one. Meanwhile, Jordan (Jill Flint), Paul (Robert Bailey Jr.), Shannon (Tanaya Beatty), Kenny (JR Lemon) and Cain (Mark Consuelos) spend their day off at an obstacle course fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis, hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila (from American Ninja Warrior). As Scott navigates his fast-moving date, TC (Eoin Macken) puts his own life in danger to operate on a soldier.

Watch the sneak peek above to see Scott’s reaction to his hot date’s proposition. Catch Night Shift on NBC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

