Scott Pelley Forced Out at ‘CBS Evening News’: Report

Leaving the anchor desk. Scott Pelley has been forced out at CBS Evening News, Page Six reported and The Associated Press confirmed.



According to Page Six, Pelley’s exit had been in the works for quite some time and was partly because his ratings were dipping. The journalist, 59, who is currently a 60 Minutes correspondent, will reportedly return to a full-time position at the news magazine show.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Page Six and CNN reported that Pelley discovered he was being pushed out of CBS Evening News while traveling on assignment for 60 Minutes. He was reportedly asked to have his office cleared out on Tuesday, May 30, while he was away.

A CBS News spokesperson declined to comment to Page Six. According to CNN, the network is expected to make an official announcement on Wednesday, May 31. In the meantime, CBS News Senior National Correspondent Anthony Mason, who has been hosting the show in Pelley’s absence, will likely continue until the network finds a permanent replacement, CNN reports.

Pelley has been anchor of CBS Evening News since June 2011, when he replaced Katie Couric. He has been with CBS since 1989, and has won more than 30 Emmys throughout his career.



