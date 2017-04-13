Going in a new direction! Harry Styles just released more details about his highly anticipated debut solo album — including the name, release date and album artwork!

The former One Direction hunk, 23, tweeted that the record comes out Friday, May 12, and will be self-titled. He also shared the 10-song track list along with a photo of himself with his eyes closed and head down in a pool of pink water surrounded by flower petals and plants. The tracks include: “Meet Me in the Hallway,” “Sign of the Times,” “Carolina,” “Two Ghosts,” “Sweet Creature,” “Only Angel,” “Kiwi,” “Ever Since New York,” “Woman” and “From the Dining Table.”

Another photo the pop star shared on Twitter Thursday, April 13, shows the back of his head as he splashes the pink water on his face. In the pic, he wears a necklace backwards and shows off several of his tattoos.

John Parra/WireImage.com

The album is available for pre-order on Friday, April 14, in several formats. It will be available on vinyl LP, CD and a special-edition CD that includes a 32-page hardcover book with behind-the-scenes pics of the singer’s recording process.

The X Factor alum will perform his new music for the first time on the April 15 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Jimmy Fallon. “I think it will be fun,” he told SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up last week. “I love Jimmy. He’s a great guy, and I love that show. I was on it a couple of times with the band, and the crew and the cast and everyone is always amazing, so I’m looking forward to getting back on it for sure."



