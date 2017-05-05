See the First Promo Poster for the ‘Will & Grace’ Reboot!

They’re baaack! Megan Mullally took to Twitter on Friday, May 5, to share the first promo poster for the reboot of Will & Grace, announcing that the next installment of the beloved sitcom will premiere on NBC this fall.

“Here we go again, honey. #WillandGrace,” Mullally, 58, who will be reviving her iconic character, Karen Walker, tweeted in the accompanying image. She and castmates Eric McCormack (Will Truman), Debra Messing (Grace Adler) and Sean Hayes (Jack McFarland) sit in directors chairs, their backs facing the camera. The 10-episode revival was announced back in January.

The actress’ post comes months after she opened up about reuniting with her costars during a December appearance on Watch What Happens Live. As previously reported, Mullally, McCormack, 54, Messing, 48, and Hayes, 46 — who worked on Will & Grace for eight seasons from 1998 until 2006 — teamed up to film an extended scene urging fans to vote in last year’s presidential election. The nine-minute clip went viral hours after its September 26 release, just ahead of the first 2016 presidential debate.

NBC/Getty Images

“It was crazy. Well, it was kind of like we had just been away for the weekend,” Mullally told host Andy Cohen of getting back together with her TV family. “The best part really was that it was all the same people, not just the cast, but Jim Burrows the director, the costume designer, the lighting designer, the set designer, the writer. I mean, everybody the same. The camera operators!”

During her chat with Cohen, Mullally also revealed which celebrities fainted and threw up on the set of Will & Grace. Asked about the guest stars’ worst behavior, the Why Him? star replied at the time, "People were pretty nice but I don't know about bad behavior. But some people got so nervous that there was fainting, throwing up and, you know, just general bodily shutdown."

She added: "Rosanna Arquette threw up. Rosie O’Donnell fainted."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!