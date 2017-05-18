TOP 5

Selena Gomez Just Dropped Her Sexy New Song ‘Bad Liar’ and the Internet Is Freaking Out

By Evan Real

It’s a good day to be a Selenator! Selena Gomez dropped her latest single, “Bad Liar,” on Thursday, May 18, and fans can’t get enough of the sexy, understated track. Listen in the video above.

The fun, flirty tune celebrates the early stages of dating someone new. "I was walking down the street the other day trying to distract myself,” Gomez, 24, coos at the beginning of the song. “But then I see your face — oh wait, that's someone else."

As the beat — which features percussion made up of simple handclaps and snaps — picks up, the Disney Channel alum offers impressive vocals, spirited ad-libs and even more tongue-in-cheek lyrics. “What could possibly happen next? / Can we focus on the love?” she sings. “Paint my kiss across your chest / Be the art, I'll be the brush.”

“Bad Liar,” which samples The Talking Heads’ 1977 classic “Psycho Killer,” was co-written by Gomez and writers Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. The musical duo helped craft the pop star’s 2015 smashes “Good for You” and “Hands to Myself,” from her second studio album, Revival.

And it seems as though Gomez’s latest effort will be just as successful. Check out some of her fans’ most enthusiastic reactions to “Bad Liar” below:

