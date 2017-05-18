It’s a good day to be a Selenator! Selena Gomez dropped her latest single, “Bad Liar,” on Thursday, May 18, and fans can’t get enough of the sexy, understated track. Listen in the video above.

The fun, flirty tune celebrates the early stages of dating someone new. "I was walking down the street the other day trying to distract myself,” Gomez, 24, coos at the beginning of the song. “But then I see your face — oh wait, that's someone else."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As the beat — which features percussion made up of simple handclaps and snaps — picks up, the Disney Channel alum offers impressive vocals, spirited ad-libs and even more tongue-in-cheek lyrics. “What could possibly happen next? / Can we focus on the love?” she sings. “Paint my kiss across your chest / Be the art, I'll be the brush.”

“Bad Liar,” which samples The Talking Heads’ 1977 classic “Psycho Killer,” was co-written by Gomez and writers Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. The musical duo helped craft the pop star’s 2015 smashes “Good for You” and “Hands to Myself,” from her second studio album, Revival.

And it seems as though Gomez’s latest effort will be just as successful. Check out some of her fans’ most enthusiastic reactions to “Bad Liar” below:

Honestly, #BadLiar sounds so damn good and them vocals tho… 🔥🔥🔥 I’m still alive but definitely hyperventilating. #BuyBadLiarOniTunes. — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) May 18, 2017

this song is absolutely amazing in my opinion! It's different it's very authentic, and it fits @selenagomez voice so well❤️ #badliar pic.twitter.com/GOlyFIDgZT — jasmin (@tiedyedjas) May 18, 2017

Selena Gomez isn't really that strong a vocalist, but boy oh boy does she know which songs to pick. Her new single is so good!!! — Dee Kosh (@TheDeeKosh) May 18, 2017

Alright, so @selenagomez's new song #BadLiar is giving me all the summer vibes <3<3 my teeny bopper heart is happy — Minn (@minney_cat) May 18, 2017

I could say that I'm not going to be listening to @selenagomez's new single on repeat, but I'm a #BadLiar. 🔥🙌✨ — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) May 18, 2017

Not to be dramatic but if I don't get to hear the new Selena Gomez single in a spin class in the next 24 hours I will literally die — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) May 18, 2017

Y'ALL HEARD SELENA GOMEZ'S NEW SONG YET....?! A BOP. WHAT A QUEEN 😍👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/b2VhjmMuvl — britta (@MOGirlProbs) May 18, 2017

Selena Gomez new song is different.. but I like it🔥 — Tori Porciello (@toriporciello) May 18, 2017

First time listening to #BADLIAR and holy fuck it's so good. Glad to hear her voice again. The beat matches perfectly too. @selenagomez 👏🏾💯🔥 — malachi, #NickiBBMAs (@MinajFanboy) May 18, 2017

Well as per usually @selenagomez has done it again. #BadLiar is 🔥🔥🔥 — Jazzy. (@jazzminehannah) May 18, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!