Fresh off celebrating her 25th birthday, Selena Gomez released the music video for her new single "Fetish" on Wednesday, July 26.

The Petra Collins-directed visual begins with the singer walking down the street of a suburban neighborhood while carrying bags of groceries. She appears to be in a dream-like state as she blocks the sunlight with her hand and sings the first verse of the tune.

Things get intense when Gomez enters her home. Clad in a long, yellow dress, she stumbles into the kitchen and throws her groceries on the ground. She then rips her stockings before placing her tongue inside of an eyelash curler.

"You got a fetish for my love," she sings. "I push you out and you come right back / Don't see a point in blaming you / If I were you, I'd do me too."

In the next scene, the "Bad Liar" songstress writhes around a candlelit table in her dining room as rain mysteriously pours from above. Soaking wet, she makes her way to a walk-in freezer, where she rubs frost through her hair and squirms around as featured artist Gucci Mane raps his verse.

The video concludes with Gomez rubbing lipstick on her teeth, biting a bar of soap and spitting out an unknown, gooey orange substance.

"Fetish" is the second single from the 13 Reasons Why executive producer's as-yet-untitled third studio album, which is expected to drop later this year.

Watch the video above!

