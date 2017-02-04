Back and better than ever! Selena Gomez shared two teasers of a new song on her Instagram Story on Friday, February 3, giving fans a taste of what's to come on her upcoming third studio album.

The 24-year-old singer posted black-and-white videos of herself listening to the new tune, which is titled "It Ain't Me" and was cowritten by EDM DJ Kygo, Billboard reported. According to music rights organization ASCAP, songwriters Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt — the team behind DJ Snake and Gomez's ex Justin Bieber's 2016 hit "Let Me Love You" — also helped pen the song.

"I had a dream / We were back to 17 / Summer nights, my libertines / Never growing up," Gomez sings on the upbeat track. In a second snippet, she hums over a tropical house-inspired beat drop.

The "Hands to Myself" singer followed up the snippets by sharing an Instagram photo of herself, in which she tagged Kygo, hinting at the 25-year-old Norwegian hitmaker's involvement with the song.



Many fans took to social media to celebrate the previews of Gomez's new music and reposted the videos on Twitter. Some users speculated that "It Ain't Me" might be about Bieber, 22, particularly the "we were back to 17" lyric. (The former couple met in 2009, when Gomez was 17.)



Rumors aside, the Disney alum has been busy with her new boyfriend, The Weeknd. The couple, who went public with their romance last month, recently traveled to Florence, Italy, for a romantic vacation.

