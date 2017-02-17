Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and more late-night hosts had a field day following President Donald Trump's bizarre press conference on Thursday, February 16. Watch the roundup in the video above!

Meyers, 43, was so put off by the "bats--t crazy" Q&A that he actually shredded the now "meaningless" script that his team previously wrote.



"To set scene for this press conference: In just over three weeks Trump’s White House has been plagued by infighting, legal challenges, messy executive orders, the resignation of his national security adviser and now the revelation that his aides had contacts with Russia during the campaign," he said. "And if there's anything good in this it's been watching Trump develop techniques to avoid questions about that Russian contact."

Meyers then showed footage of Trump's behavior from past press conferences. He joked about a move called "the drift away," where Trump once walked away from the podium, and another called "the pretend I don't hear you" when he ignored a reporter's question.



Meyers' tone went from light to serious when he specifically tackled Trump's Thursday press conference, which was chock-full of false claims, attacks against the media and confusing statements. He cut to how many times Trump said "fake news," "sit down" and "I don't have to tell you" before he took umbrage with his "ranting" comment.

"Did you hear him? He said he’s not ranting and raving, but again, what president hasn’t had to say, ‘I’m not ranting and raving?’ Who can forget Lincoln’s tirade at Gettysburg? Or FDR’s fireside meltdowns?" Meyers said. "And of course, Ronald Reagan famously saying, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, if you don’t tear down this f--ing wall, I’m going to lose my s--t.'"

Colbert, 52, was just as baffled by the broadcast. "It was a robust one hour and 17 minutes long. That is beefy. So beefy, you could eat it with a fork," he said on The Late Show. "But you’re going to want to use a spoon to get every drop of the crazy."

The former Daily Show correspondent particularly got a loud applause when he hit back at Trump's "[I] inherited a mess" remark. "No," Colbert said. "You inherited a fortune — we elected a mess."

He also rehashed another face-palm inducing moment: when an African-American reporter asked Trump if he plans to reach out to the Congressional Black Caucus, and the mogul's response was "Are they friends of yours? Do you want to set up the meeting?"

"Oh, you’re a black woman, can you talk to the Congressional Black Caucus?" Colbert asked. "Can you guys get together at your next meeting of the black club? Can you black people just figure that thing out? You know what, forget it. I’ll have Ben Carson do it."

Jimmy Kimmel didn't sit quietly either. "You know it’s a bad press conference when assuming all black people know each other wasn’t even the worst part of it," the upcoming Oscars host, 49, said.

Trevor Noah and James Corden hit back too. They commented on Trump's false claims that he had the biggest Electoral College win since Reagan.

"If you can’t trust your president to get the right information on a Google-able fact, then can you really trust him with the harder stuff? Which, by the way, is everything else the President of the United States has to deal with. We’re talking first-page Google, guys," Noah, 32, said.

Corden, 38, added on The Late Late Show: "Around? He saw this information ‘around’? What, like it was tacked to a bulletin board next to guitar lessons and a picture of a lost cat?"

