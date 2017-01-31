Ready for a new conversation topic. One husband explodes in anger when his experimental spouse brings up her real-life husband on Seven Year Switch's Tuesday, January 31, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The FYI relationship series' preview clip shows Dustin and Kelsey having a flirty conversation in bed about their recent touchless massage. Dustin's wife, Jaclyn, and Kelsey's husband, James, are also paired up for the experiment.



"Dustin has a smokin' hot body, and the intimacy exercise was a touchless massage," Kelsey tells the camera. "But I would rather touch him. We have so much physical chemistry, and now we're in such a crazy situation. Like, I don't know what I want."



"I'm so confused, because Dustin, he's a great guy, he's so much fun, and I do love hanging out with him," she continues. "But at the same time, this is supposed to be an experiment to really be able to process my thoughts and focus on my marriage with James."



Kelsey says to Dustin, "I wonder what Jaclyn and James are doing now." But Dustin doesn't appreciate her bringing up another guy and fires back, "Man, I don't want to talk about your [husband] again."



Dustin has stirred up controversy off-camera over his unhappiness with how he feels he has been portrayed on the show. He recently posted a series of vitriolic posts to Instagram slamming the series and referring to footage as "edited bulls--t."

Watch the tense clip above. Seven Year Switch airs on FYI Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

