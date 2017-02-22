A surprising heads-up. James has stern words for wife Kelsey after he gets an unexpected phone call from his former experimental spouse, Jaclyn, on Seven Year Switch's Tuesday, February 21, season 2 finale, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The FYI relationship series' preview clip shows James confronting Kelsey after Jaclyn claimed that Kelsey had been contacting Dustin late at night. Kelsey and Dustin were matched up as experimental spouses and had been very flirty together throughout the season.

"So Jaclyn called me," James tells Kelsey. "Yeah, and they know that you, like, talked with Dustin. And they know that you told him everything. So I just don't want anymore drama, pretty much. Like, you cannot talk to him anymore."



James explains to the camera, "I need Kelsey to understand that I deserve the respect from her. She just needs to stop talking to Dustin and not communicate with him ever again — there's no need for it — and just be committed 100 percent to this marriage."



Kelsey later tells the camera that Dustin isn't to be trusted. "I am shocked to hear that Jaclyn just called James," she says in a testimonial. "Honestly, my stomach dropped to the floor. I kind of assumed that Dustin was probably going to be saying a lot of s--t that wasn't true just because Dustin likes me and doesn't want me and James to work out. And so who knows — who knows what it could have been."

Watch the clip above. Seven Year Switch is produced by Kinetic Content, and its season 2 finale airs on FYI Tuesday, February 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

