Nothing will fix a marriage quite like sleeping with someone else … right? On the Tuesday, January 31, episode of Seven Year Switch, the experts clearly suspected that one of the temporary couples might have done just that. Meanwhile, the other three pairs seemed to be getting along just fine and making progress as planned — for the most part, at least.

"I'm so confused because Dustin is a great guy. He's so much fun," Kelsey said to the camera. "But at the same time, this is supposed to be an experiment to process my thoughts and focus on my marriage with James." (It was nice to hear that she suddenly remembered this.) She also admitted she was wondering what their spouses were doing, which prompted Dustin to declare that Jaclyn was not his spouse: She was his ex. "Got divorced on a Friday, married on a Monday!" he laughed. "You actually didn't," Kelsey reminded him.



Trouble in Paradise



This led to the first visible conflict between the two fun-loving people. "I don't want to hear about James over and over," Dustin whined. "You're just here to have fun, like you're on vacation," Kelsey said. (This was just occurring to her, apparently.) To the camera, Kelsey said she thought Dustin was "getting jealous" when she talked about her husband. "I think you're already falling in love with me," Dustin said to Kelsey, who replied that she was "done" with the conversation.

Later, on the beach, another fight ensued when Dustin said he was "trying to get into" the experiment. "No, you're not," Kelsey snapped. Dustin then made an aside to the camera, saying it was a "rough" day because they were "supposed to be having fun," and they just kept arguing. Kelsey practically begged Dustin to act like an adult and let her talk to him about James. He said he simply thought Kelsey and James weren't good for each other. "Move on," he advised.



Smooth Skies for Jaclyn and James

Their spouses, meanwhile, were getting along smashingly. Though Jaclyn and James both took longer to open up, their cool exteriors had started to warm, and they did seem to be (gasp!) having fun. They tried a partner yoga class, which had James so nervous he looked like he might faint, but he stuck with it just the same. After, they chatted about their real marriages (since Jaclyn hadn't gotten the memo that hers was allegedly over). James said it was hard for him to live up to Kelsey's "romantic expectations," which were apparently colored by her frequent reading of romance novels. He said since he couldn't make her happy, he'd simply stopped trying. He recognized this was a problem and seemed interested in working on it.

Later, Jaclyn said that if she were married to someone more like James, she'd "come home and feel more relaxed," instead of feeling like a mother. She then added that James was too defensive when she'd critiqued Kelsey for touching Dustin. James got the message and decided just to nod at that one.

Aaron, Liliya, Heather and Tony Are All Bikini-Obsessed

Aaron and Liliya went rock-climbing, where Liliya appreciated Aaron's strength, and he appreciated her determination to succeed. Reflecting on her current marriage, Liliya said, "Tony's much more accommodating to me and sweet … and maybe that's not necessarily what I need." Meanwhile, their spouses were busy picking avocados. Tony wasn't really into it, but he participated anyway, which Heather really appreciated. When they returned home from their getaways, the two couples got ready to meet their temporary spouse's real spouse.

Though everything seemed to be completely above-board with these four folks, they were all weirdly stuck on the fact that their spouses had seen their temporary spouses in bathing suits. Upon meeting, Liliya asked Heather if she and Tony had gotten in the hot tub together, and when Heather said they had, Liliya was clearly not happy. (The fact that Heather admitted they'd had wine didn't really help.) About two seconds after sitting down with Tony, Aaron asked Tony "how much" of Heather he had seen. When Tony said he had seen her in a bikini a few times, Aaron was not happy about it. (You'd think these people had never been to the beach before.)

The Experts Suspect Monkey Business

When one of the experts dropped in to check on Kelsey and Dustin, she was shocked to see how much animosity was brewing between them. Dustin accused Kelsey of being two different people on camera and off camera, and said a lot of what she said when cameras were rolling was "bulls--t." Kelsey responded by calling Dustin a "f--king asshole."

Though the expert didn't ask them directly, she did make an aside to the camera: "You don't need to be a clinical psychologist to put two and two together and wonder if something happened." She then added that some of their prickliness might be stemming from "guilt."



Kelsey Says Dustin Would Leave Jaclyn in a Heartbeat

Kelsey and Dustin were back in good form (at least temporarily), teasing each other about dressing provocatively to meet each other's spouses. Dustin told Kelsey to make sure her breasts were in full view, but Kelsey seemed more concerned with what she was going to say than what she was going to wear. "I am going to let her know how I feel about you," Kelsey said. "You should be single. You should be a bachelor."

To the cameras, Kelsey added, "I feel like if I were to ask Dustin to be with me and tell him that I was going to leave James, that he would be with me." Hmm. That wasn't really the point of the experiment, but OK. She added that she thought Dustin didn't care about Jaclyn "at all," and that she and Dustin were "super close." When the two women finally met, Kelsey commented that Jaclyn wasn't "as pretty" as she'd expected, and admitted that made her happy.



When Dustin and James met, James said he wasn't going to take Dustin seriously because he was wearing hot pants (which is fair), but when Dustin asked James if he wanted the "PG version" or the "real version," James looked like he was taking Dustin pretty seriously.

Seven Year Switch airs on FYI Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

