Party on? Seven Year Switch's Dustin and Kelsey discuss their potential future while enjoying some booze-fueled chemistry on the Tuesday, January 10, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The FYI relationship series' preview clip shows the pair getting to know each other over drinks after recently getting matched up for an experimental partnership on the show. In real life, Kelsey is married to James, while Dustin is married to Jaclyn.



Kelsey asks Dustin if he would be open to having feelings for her, and he replies, "For that to happen … it would have to be later, you know? When we're not still having that nervous feeling."



Kelsey appears to appreciate this response, telling him, "Oh, my gosh — this is going to be so crazy!"



She says to the camera, "I'm in just such a vulnerable place with James right now, and so coming in and meeting Dustin, it's just very overwhelming because you never know what could happen. A connection can form between us. Like, we could have feelings for each other."



During their outing, Dustin invites his new "spouse" to compete in a chugging contest. "I cannot chug wine," she tells him. But she finds a different drink to gulp down, telling him, "You're crazy."



Kelsey adds in a testimonial, "I think James would think Dustin is a tool. Can I say that? But at the same time, I like the bad boy, and I like the dirty adventure."

Watch the clip above. Seven Year Switch airs on FYI Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

