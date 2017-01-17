A little too cozy? Jaclyn is not pleased about her husband, Dustin, taking things to the bedroom with Kelsey after a night of drinking on Seven Year Switch's Tuesday, January 17, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The FYI relationship series' preview clip shows Jaclyn and experimental spouse James being forced to watch video footage of her real-life husband, Dustin, and James' real-life wife, Kelsey, flirting with each other after a boozy night out on the town.

The show centers on four married couples near their breaking points, with each significant other choosing to live with a stranger for two weeks in a temporary "marriage."



As Jaclyn studies the footage of her husband with Kelsey, she tells James, "She had a drink at the house, two things of wine — so this is [drink No.] 4. And now she's touching him."

"It's kinda like James and I were here by ourselves working on our marriages, while our spouses are out getting drunk every day," Jaclyn continues to the camera. "I feel angry — I feel jealousy because she's touching my husband, and that's inappropriate. I'm gonna kill her."



In last week's episode, Kelsey and Dustin were the only pair to share a bed, with Kelsey asking the camera, "What would sex be like with Dustin?"

Meanwhile, Dustin said in a testimonial, "Switch therapy was Jaclyn's idea, so she put me — I'm a male — in a house with a beautiful woman, so it's consequences that [Jaclyn] put [into effect] that put us here."



Watch the tense clip above. Seven Year Switch, produced by Kintetic Content, airs on FYI Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

