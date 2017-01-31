Getting a few things off his chest. Seven Year Switch season 2 participant Dustin Neace hasn't appreciated some of the feedback he's received from the FYI relationship series' fans, and he has taken to social media to fire back with a number of vitriolic posts.



He and wife Jaclyn are cast members on the current season, where Dustin has been paired up with temporary spouse Kelsey, while Jaclyn is matched with Kelsey's real-life husband, James. Some of this season's most memorable scenes have involved Dustin and Kelsey, who appeared to share instant chemistry, not to mention a mutual affinity for imbibing.



After Dustin received criticism on social media from viewers for his behavior, including a scene in which he said he would be open to cheating on Jaclyn, he posted an Instagram video explaining his side.



"I know a lot of you watched Seven Year Switch last night, and it was a lot of edited bulls--t, is what it was," Dustin said. "They didn't get out one full sentence that I had said, so let's just get this clear. When I said I would be down for cheating, what that meant was, if I took this experiment 100 percent serious — [and] they were like, 'Oh, take the experiment serious.' [But] the experiment is f--king stupid."



"They take you to L.A. — they're gonna give you tons of money to f--king go out there and live in a house," continued the former MMA fighter, who lives in Pensacola, Florida.

"I'm not going to f--king sit there like a sheep and just f--king watch the world go by, and sit in that house with this f--king girl who wants to cry about her f--king husband not making her a good breakfast," he said. "F--k that — I went and partied. Two weeks? Why the f--k not? If you don't, you're f--king sheep — I'm a lion."



Karolina Wojtasik/FYI

In a later post, Dustin slammed criticism that he drinks too much on the show: "Checked Twitter today, and a lot of people saying that I'm a f--king alcoholic. Guess what? I drink beer — thats what I f--king do. I took a look at your f--king profiles, I can tell a lot of you eat f--king fast food. I mean, you have fast food, I drink f--king beer. It's what we do — we all have different lifestyles."



Charles J. Orlando, a relationship expert on Switch, tells Us Weekly exclusively that while the show is obviously edited, there is a limit to how much producers can affect Dustin's footage, as they can't "put words in his mouth."



Tell Us: Do you think Dustin and Jaclyn will stay together on Seven Year Switch?



Seven Year Switch, produced by Kinetic Content, airs on FYI Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

