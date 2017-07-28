She’s gonna get him good! Shania Twain debuted the music video “Life’s About to Get Good,” the first single off her long-anticipated album Now, and there’s a surprising blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance from her ex husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange.

The upbeat tune about moving on from a shattered relationship is seemingly a nod to her marriage to Lange, which ended in 2010 after 17 years when the record producer, 68, cheated on her with her best friend at the time, Marie- Anne Thiebaud. Twain, 51, eventually moved on with Thiebaud’s ex-husband, Frederic Thiebaud, and the two married in 2011.

In the video, Twain grabs a black and white photo of her and Lange as she sings, “It was time to forget you,” and turns it upside down as Lange falls out of the shot.

In another nod to her past, Twain opens her closet to briefly wear the same black bustier dress and top hat from her 1997 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” music video. Twain posted a still to Instagram from the new single’s video, in which she wears the outfit, writing: on Thursday, July 27: "Still fits 🎩”



Twain opened up about the album in February, revealing that many of the songs are about Lange. While talking to Rolling Stone about the track “Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl?” the Canadian powerhouse vocalist hinted at why their marriage broke down. “It’s about feeling unappreciated and knowing that you are secondary,” she said at the time. “Having to live with someone that has different priorities and accepting that you’re not the most important thing in a person’s life.”

Watch the “Life’s About to Get Good" music video above.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!