Personal foul! To kick off the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1, some of the biggest names in basketball took the opportunity to respond to their haters for another round of Jimmy Kimmel Live’s "Mean Tweets" segment.

Some of the athletes, like DeAndre Jordan, couldn’t help but find the humor behind the harsh words. “I bet DeAndre Jordan is so bad at free throws because his eyes are so close together,” the Los Angeles Clippers player read aloud through stifled laughter before noting, “these people are mean!”

James Harden, however, kept a poker face as he read a tweet that said that he "always looks like he’s just about to lead the Israelites through the Red Sea.” Most of the Twitter users, however, had a more direct approach to their insults. “I don’t think Shaq is dumb,” Shaquille O’Neal read aloud with a laugh. “But he sure sounds like it.”

Other people that rattled off mean tweets in the fifth NBA edition of the segment included Magic Johnson, Mike Conley, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jay Williams, Caron Butler, Doc Rivers, Walt Frazier and Michelle Beadle.

Watch the hilarious reactions in the clip above.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

