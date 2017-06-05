‘Bill Cosby: An American Scandal’: Shawn Brown Details Affair With Actor

Shawn Brown details her affair with Bill Cosby in an exclusive clip from the upcoming Investigation Discovery documentary Bill Cosby: An American Scandal. Watch the video above.

In the preview, Brown explains that she didn’t ask the now 79-year-old actor too much about his marriage to Camille Cosby when they first got involved. "When we were on the dance floor, he asked me if I would have breakfast with him later on after the nightclub closed. I asked him, ‘But aren’t you married?' And he said, 'Yes, but my wife stays home with my children. That’s the arrangement that we have,’” she claims. "I didn’t question him any further because I didn’t think that was my business.”



Her relationship with The Cosby Show star quickly turned intimate. "My sex life with Bill was just part of our friendship,” she says. "It just had evolved into a sexual relationship. It was consensual.”

That is, until one weekend in 1973 when Brown claims that the comedian drugged and sexually assaulted her. "The night that the tone of the relationship changed for me was the night that I went up to his house in Beverly Hills that he was renting off of Canon Drive, and he had fixed me a drink,” she alleges. "No matter where we went in the house he kept carrying this drink with him, saying, ‘Here, drink this, drink this.’ I kept saying, ‘I don’t want anymore.’”

The documentary’s premiere coincides with Cosby’s first day of his trial for allegedly drugging and assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004. Around 50 other women have made similar accusations against the actor, but Cosby has denied all these claims.

Cosby was joined by his Cosby Show costars Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy Huxtable, and Phylicia Rashad, who played Clair Huxtable, at his Monday, June 5, court appearance.



Bill Cosby: An American Scandal airs on Investigation Discovery on Monday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

