Shawn Hatosy: My Family Hates My 'Animal Kingdom' Character

My bad! Shawn Hatosy's family is proud of his work on Animal Kingdom, but that doesn't mean that they like his character. The actor joked about how evil Andrew "Pope" Cody is when he dropped by Conan on Monday, June 5. Watch the video above!

"I was tasked to do something real awful last season," Hatosy, 41, explained to host Conan O'Brien. "Somebody [Andrew] was supposed to kill he had been in love with all his life. So, he's having sex with her and he murders her while he's having sex with her."

"In real time I'm getting these messages from my family. It started off nice, 'This is a really good episode!'" he continued. "And then it turns very quickly. 'You mother—ker!'"

O'Brien, 54, had to make one thing clear, though. "They understand it's a character, right?" he said, laughing. "If they don't, you are getting off really light."

The crime drama is currently in its second season and also stars Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman and Finn Cole.

Animal Kingdom airs Tuesdays on TNT at 9 p.m. ET.

