If you’re like Us, you’re listening to Shawn Mendes over and over (and over) again. But for the singer himself, there are more hits blasting through his speakers.

Here, the heartthrob, 19, who will perform at the MTV VMAs, sounds off on his favorite tracks:

“Havana” by Camila Cabello

“I love this song right now because it just has the most classic sounding vibes. It makes you want to go to Havana!”

“Praying” by Kesha

“The vocals on this are just incredible. It’s such an unreal song that’s different than anything out right now because of how stripped back it is yet it delivers so much power.”

Venturelli/WireImage

“I Don't Know Why” by Imagine Dragons

“This song just rocks. It has such incredible energy. Every time I listen I feel so amped up. It’s a great workout song!”

“There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

“Of course this one! [Laughs] It's my favorite song right now to perform. Performing this at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in front of a festival crowd was truly a dream come true!”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“Dive” by Ed Sheeran

“This is such a classic sounding song. The guitar is so killer. I have always looked to Ed for inspiration. The way he plays guitar is so natural and raw, effortless in a way.”

“In The Blood” by John Mayer

“One of my favorite John songs! It just gives you the chills and gets to you in a way that other songs can't. Indescribable.”

The 2017 MTV VMAs air Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Mendes will also star on MTV’s Unplugged, premiering Friday, September 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

