Thanks to Pretty Little Liars creator Marlene King, stars Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse have one less secret to keep about the show’s Tuesday, June 27, series finale. After King, 55, tweeted that the show's final episode would feature “equal opportunity HBO level sex,” she elaborated that Mitchell and Pieterse’s characters, Emily and Alison, respectively, will have a scene that is "the most HBO ever for them."

Though Mitchell, 30, describes filming the couple’s long-anticipated sex scene as “funny,” the experience was ultimately a comfortable one for the costars. “Sash and I are so close,” the Bliss author told Us Weekly exclusively at the Pretty Little Liars: Made Here press preview exhibit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14. “We’re like, ‘Hey, can you grab my nipple cover and pick it up? It’s on my knee!’”

Pieterse, 21, noted that the the two were constantly looking out for each other while filming the scene. “You kind of protect each other,” she told Us. “If there’s any awkward angle, you’re like, ‘I got you, girl.'"

The onscreen couple, who fans have nicknamed “Emison,” has had a profound impact on fans throughout the show’s seven-year run. “It's awesome to hear their reactions, especially coming up to the last few episodes,” Mitchell told Us. "I think they've been really happy about how things have been going.” Added Pieterse: “They love Emison! They send us gifts all the time.”

It seems that the steamy scene will help wrap up a happy storyline for the couple. "I couldn't have written up a better ending than what Marlene did,” Mitchell explained.

Pieterse added: "I think especially with Emison, it was so close to her heart as well. It was really special for us."

