She may be pretty, but she’s no liar. Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell revealed some interesting secrets to Us Weekly Video about what she’s stolen from set, who her celebrity crush is and what shows she loves to binge watch in this video version of our series, 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“I took a lot of Emily’s sweatsuits, hoodies, bathing suits and swim caps… so I could burn it! No, I’m kidding! But that was one thing I did not love wearing of Emily’s,” Mitchell, who starred in the popular Freeform series from 2010-2017, told Us.

Meanwhile, the TV beauty couldn’t contain her excitement when talking about costar Pieterse joining Season 25 of Dancing With The Stars. “First of all I am so excited!!! Ahh!!!” Mitchell told Us. “I don’t need to tell her anything. I am just excited to see her costumes and her dance routines!”

The 30-year-old actress also opened up about her hit videos on social media known as #Shaycation. “Shaycation just kind of came about with my love of travel and me wanting to share my experiences with friends and fans,” Mitchell said.

To get more scoop on Mitchell’s post-PLL life, watch the exclusive video above!