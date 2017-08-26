Inside Shay Mitchell’s Healthy Day

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

“I consider myself to be pretty fit,” says Shay Mitchell. The 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum proves she has as much stamina as style as she takes Us Weekly through a "very active" 24 hours in her life.



Going On The Record

At 7 a.m., Mitchell is already up and dressed. She starts her morning by filming a Lagree Pilates workout video for her YouTube channel — a passion project since 2011 — in her L.A. home. “I just started using the Megaformer last week,” the actress says of the machine, which is designed to sculpt muscles with tiny, targeted movements. “It’s extremely hard.”

Mashing It Up

“I’m not the biggest breakfast person,” she notes. “I enjoy working out on an empty stomach, and then I’ll grab a protein smoothie.” The Toronto native switches between PB2 chocolate and banana powders as her base. As a 10 a.m. pre-lunch snack, she enjoys an avocado smashed croissant from Clark Street restaurant.

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

Hold Steady



Mitchell exercises four times a week, “but I consider taking my dog for a hike a workout.” The 11:30 a.m. “mini” session above is part of a piece for Extra about Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival. (Her plank record is three minutes.) Saturdays are the most energy-packed. “I’ll start with SoulCycle, then see my trainer,” she says. “And if I’m feeling really crazy, I’ll go for a run.”

Green Goddess

The avid globetrotter treats herself to buffets and room service when traveling, but she generally eats a plant-based diet. “I make lots of different types of toasts,” she says of her 12:30 p.m. lunch spread. On this day, that means tomato and avocado on whole-wheat and a simple side salad.

That's A Wrap

“Getting my wraps on gets me pumped,” says the boxing enthusiast. For an hour-long evening fix, she headed to Wild Card West Boxing Club in Santa Monica, where pro fighters train. “I like the grittiness of it.” A typical routine might consist of cardio, a combination of shadowboxing and glove work, an abs series and stretching. “This was my real workout — really, my therapy."

Dinna A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

Keep It Clean

After her action-packed day and an 8 p.m. Buddha bowl dinner, Mitchell unwinds with a hot beverage. “I’m a big fan of chamomile tea or hot water with lemon and a little cayenne pepper,” she explains. “I need to calm down after being so hyped.” She eschews her phone but tries to get in 30 minutes of reading on her iPad (“I have this great app called Texture with like a million magazines”) before zonking out around midnight.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!