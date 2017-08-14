Shonda Rhimes Is Leaving ABC for Netflix: Details!

Big move! Shonda Rhimes, who created hits such as Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy for ABC, is officially leaving the network for a new gig at Netflix.

“Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement on Sunday, August 13. “Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart — she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.”

Rhimes, 47, signed a mega multi-year deal with the streaming service. According to Deadline, her production company, Shondaland, will move over to Netflix, but Rhimes will continue to work on her ABC series — including To Get Away with Murder.

She reportedly had one more year under her four-year deal at ABC Studios and negotiated to leave early.

“Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company,” Rhimes said in a statement on Sunday. “Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for — the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities.”

