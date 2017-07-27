‘Shooter' Season 2 Cut Short After Ryan Phillippe Injury

Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network

The current second season of Ryan Phillippe’s drama Shooter has been cut short after the actor suffered a broken leg on July 16.

“Our priority is Ryan’s recovery, and after conversations with our partners at USA and UCP we’ve decided that we will wrap S2 with episode 208,” Paramount TV said in a statement to Us.



Phillippe explained on Twitter the day after the accident that his injury did not happen on set of the USA series, which was originally slated to run for 10 episodes this season instead of its current 8. “I didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter. i was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday. My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention,” Phillipe wrote in a series of tweets. “But i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon.”

Sources tell Us that while the writers had planned for two more episodes in the show’s season, the crew is happy with the way the story will wrap in the eighth episode.

The actor, who is dad to Ava, 17, Deacon, 13, and Kai, 6, recently dished on the series’ new episodes. "This season we pick up about a year later, so we find the Swaggers in quite a different situation" Philippe said in a behind-the-scenes video posted by USA Network on Tuesday, July 18. "From our very opening scene, you know we’re back.”

