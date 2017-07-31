It’s all sun, sand and love triangles! The cast of MTV’s new series Siesta Key sat down with Us Weekly Video to chat about what to expect from the new show and how they went from Laguna Beach fans to working with the same team of producers. Brandon Gomes, Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman and Alex Kompothecras gave Us the scoop about the reality show.

Kompothecras explains that it follows a group of young adults living a life of luxury in the Florida beach town. "It’s like the day in the life of young adults living in Siesta Key,” he tells Us. "Yes, more fortunate than others, for sure, but we appreciate everything we have typically. It’s like a big brochure on what there is to do as youthful people in Sarasota [County]. Tons of girl drama obviously."

MTV

Siesta Key has gotten tons of buzz, with people already dubbing it the next Laguna Beach. “I watched Laguna Beach and The Hills religiously,” Trautman tells Us. “So, I’m kind of like, ‘You’re acting like a Stephen [Colletti] sometimes.’ I’m really big into it and then Juliette [Porter], who’s one of our cast members, she’s not here, but she’s super into it.”



Owens adds that although they’ve been filming for months, they’re not quite ready for their lives to change once the show airs. “Honestly, for all of us it’s pretty surreal, and I don’t think it’s hit any of us yet at all,” she says. "I think that’s going to take time to kind of adapt to but I think once it hits us it will be like, whoa.”

The cast also played a game with Us, revealing who’s most likely to get into a fight, skinny dip in Kompothecras’ pool, send a drunk text and more! Watch the videos above to see the whole sit-down.

Siesta Key premieres on MTV Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET.

