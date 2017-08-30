Simon Cowell poked fun at fellow America’s Got Talent judges Mel B and Heidi Klum and revealed who his favorite costar is!



“Howie [Mandel is my favorite],” Cowell, 57, told Us Weekly and other reporters without skipping a beat at the season 12 quarterfinals live show in Hollywood on Tuesday, August 29. “Because he’s normal and stable compared to the other two, who are… They are out of control those two, by the way. Howie’s my buddy.”

As to whether the competition show’s judges will get along by the season’s end, the American Idol alum says don’t count on it. “No, no. You know what it is with those two girls is they get over-excited to be with me and I think that’s part of the problem,” he joked.

As previously reported, on the Tuesday, August 22, episode of America’s Got Talent, Cowell offended Mel B after he compared magician Demian Aditya’s stunt malfunction to the former Spice Girl’s love life. “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night,” he remarked. “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.” The 42-year-old singer, who parted with husband Stephen Belafonte earlier this year, threw her drink at Cowell before storming off set.

“Simon was pretty harsh. So he deserves getting wet from her,” fellow judge Klum told Us Weekly at the time of the incident. “I knew it was coming too. She’s not going to take that from him.”



During his interview with Us, Cowell also dished on his son Eric being a skilled music critic. “He actually loves everything. he has a similar taste to me. If he likes a good song, he likes a good song. But he loves music,” the English producer explained. “His memory for words and lyrics is unbelievable. I mean, quite amazing. And he likes to dance, unlike his daddy. But yeah, he has [critiqued performances]. I watch him watching the show and it’s a real help.”

The philanthropist added that, if his son wants to be a singer, he’ll “talk him out of it” and convince him otherwise. “Stay on my side of the desk, it’s better,” Cowell quipped.

