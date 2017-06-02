Stepping into the sun! Simon Lewis reveals to Maia Roberts that he’s now a Daylighter in an exclusive Shadowhunters summer premiere sneak peek that Freeform is sharing with Us Weekly.

In the clip, Simon (played by Alberto Rosende) and Maia (Alisha Wainwright) have a surprising midday run-in at a bar, and Simon tries to make a quick exit. "Hey, daylight,” she warns. "I know you’re upset at me for attacking Clary, but barbecuing yourself to avoid me seems like a bit much.”

Freeform

Simon seems to forgive Maia for attacking his best friend. "C’mon, I don’t hate you that much,” he says. "Just don’t try that again."

He starts to walk away, but Maia stops him and asks how he got there in the daylight. “I drove,” Simon admits.

Maia is baffled, and asks, “Outside? In the sun? How? What did Valentine do to you?"

Simon then goes on to recount that Valentine (played by Alan Van Sprang) slashed open his throat and used a “nuclear-ized sword” to change him into a rare vampire that can walk in the daylight. “Next thing I know, the sun doesn’t fry me anymore,” he says, stepping into the sun-drenched window.

Watch the clip above to see Maia’s reaction!

Shadowhunters returns to Freeform Monday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!