Continuing the battle. A woman who lost a significant amount of weight realizes that she's still not happy with her appearance on Skin Tight's Wednesday, April 5, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The preview clip of the TLC docuseries introduces Anna, 23, who weighed 320 pounds at age 21 before deciding to undergo weight-loss surgery. But the Boston native struggles with sagging skin and hopes to get it removed, as she fears that the loose skin will impede her dream of becoming a successful lawyer.

"When I look at the excess skin, I think it looks alien," Anna tells the camera. "It's very ugly; it's very uncomfortable. I'm afraid I'll be stuck like this forever, and I'm not sure how long I can keep going like this."



She continues, "Now that I've lost all the weight, there's a bunch of things that I can do now that I couldn't do before. But when I look at the excess skin, it's just not how a 23-year-old person's body's supposed to look. It's just depressing, and I wish I'd never done this to myself."

Watch the clip above. Skin Tight airs on TLC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.