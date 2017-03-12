Dah-ling. You look so … complicit? Scarlett Johansson debuted her Ivanka Trump impression in a mock fragrance ad on the Saturday, March 11, episode of Saturday Night Live. Watch the clip above to see the hilarious parody.

The minute-and-a-half sketch kicks off with a classy party in a high-ceilinged, gold-drenched room, with guests enjoying flutes of champagne while wearing fashionable evening wear.

One woman — Johansson — struts boldly into the room in a sparkly gold dress with an unimpressed look on her face.

“Every man knows her name. Every woman knows her face,” a voiceover intones as Johansson-as-Ivanka makes her rounds in the room, with other guests turning to look at her as she passes by. “When she walks into a room, all eyes are on her. She’s … Ivanka.”

The ad then goes on to skewer President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter, mocking her much-talked-about role within the White House: “And a woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own. a scent made just for her. Because she’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s … complicit.”

At one point in the clip, Johansson’s Ivanka steps in front of a full-body mirror to reapply her lipstick. “She doesn’t crave the spotlight, but we see her. Oh, how we see her.” At this, the ad flashes to her reflection in the mirror, where Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump gazes back while applying lipstick to his own mouth.

“Complicit,” the ad ends on a hushed whisper. “The fragrance for the woman who could stop all this. But won’t. Also available in a cologne for Jared.”

Johansson, 32, has long been an outspoken opponent of President Trump. In January, the Ghost in the Shell actress spoke out angrily and defended Planned Parenthood at the Women’s March protest in Washington, D.C.

