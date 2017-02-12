Guess who’s back? Saturday Night Live delivered hilarious skit after skit on the Saturday, February 11, episode, with Melissa McCarthy returning as Sean Spicer and Alec Baldwin returning as the show host — for a record 17th time!



Baldwin, 58, who officially set the record for the most SNL hosting gigs, kicked off the night with a look back at his storied relationship with the show.

"This is my 17th time. That's an achievement that only comes if you're a comedy icon like Steve Martin, or an enduring character actor like John Goodman, or if you were lucky enough to be in the car in 1987 when Lorne Michaels ran over the guy selling oranges by the side of the highway,” the 30 Rock star said. “But I'm proud to say that 17 is the all-time record."



Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But Baldwin wasn't the only one who stormed the gates with this week's impressions. Take a look at the top five moments of the night.

1. McCarthy as Sean Spicer

“Spicey” in the house! McCarthy returned to the front of the faux White House press room with gusto, possibly even besting her debut performance as the White House Press Secretary from last week. The Bridesmaids actress told the gathered press officials, “I’m calm now and I will remain calm,” while chewing violently on a giant wad of gum. At certain points throughout the skit, McCarthy-as-Spicer yelled at New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush (Bobby Moynihan), used a Barbie doll to illustrate “extreme vetting” and even pulled out a leaf blower. (“That was me blowing away their dishonesty,” McCarthy-as-Spicer said as she rolled away on a motorized podium).

2. Baldwin as Donald Trump



The comedian reprised his role as President Donald Trump in a People’s Court skit poking fun at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges’ recent ruling against him and his immigration ban. Cecily Strong, who played Judge Marilyn Milian, asked Baldwin-as-Trump at one point, “You understand this is a TV court,” to which he gamely replied, “That’s OK, I’m a TV president.” Special cameos here by Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) and "angel of death" Steve Bannon in the background.

3. Leslie Jones as Trump



Why should Melissa get all the spotlight? In a faux behind-the-scenes skit about the inner workings of SNL, Leslie Jones imagined playing The Donald after seeing all the praise lavished on McCarthy for her portrayal of Spicer. “I never dreamed I could play the president,” the comedian said. “But then Melissa played Spicer and I was like, ‘Yo, why can’t I play Trump?’” But SNL creator Lorne Michaels had a few thoughts on the matter, so an irate Jones wasn't quite able to give “America what it wants.”

4. Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway



Kate McKinnon proved her finesse for characters ranging from Justin Bieber to Hillary Clinton, but her Kellyanne Conway impression is the most timely yet, and in this week’s episode, the comedian went one step further, channeling Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction as she broke into the home of her unrequited love, CNN anchor Jake Tapper. “I just want to be part of the news,” McKinnon-as-Conway said as she lunged toward a terrified-looking Tapper (Bennett). “What if I do a commercial for Ivanka’s shoes live on air? It’s just a little ethics violation.”

5. Weekend Update

Leave no story unturned! The news stories of the week that didn’t make it into a major sketch were instead lampooned in the show’s “Weekend Update” segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che. At one point, Jost joked that the country swore in “our new Confederate general — sorry, attorney general,” Jeff Sessions.

