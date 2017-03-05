There she is! Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon mocked the viral photo of Kellyanne Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office during the Saturday, March 4, episode of the show.
In a departure from the hit NBC show’s more standard skits and one-off pre-filmed sketches, McKinnon, 33, instead showed up throughout the episode dressed as President Donald Trump's White House advisor and kneeling in various places throughout the studio.
McKinnon-as-Conway showed up perched atop the "Weekend Update" desk, clicking away at her phone; again on the blue-lit stage where musical guest Father John Misty was set to perform; and yet again on a chair while host Octavia Spencer and castmember Keenan Thompson joked and chatted during a sketch.
Earlier in the week, Conway, 50, caused a stir online after a picture of her kneeling on a White House couch whilst staring at her phone went viral. In the image, Trump’s former campaign manager has both of her feet tucked under her as she prepares to take a photo of the president with a group of leaders of historically black universities and colleges.
Conway later addressed the controversy in an interview with FOX Business Network’s Lou Dobbs Tonight on Tuesday, February 28. “I was asked to take [a picture from] a certain angle and was doing exactly that,” she said. “I certainly meant no disrespect, I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”
Then, on Wednesday, March 1, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) made headlines when he made an inappropriate comment about the viral photo, telling a gathering at the Washington Press Club Foundation’s 73rd annual congressional dinner, “I really just want to know what was going on because I won’t tell anybody and you can just explain to me that circumstance, because she really looked kind of familiar in that position,” he said, according to The Hill. “Don’t answer — and I don’t want you to refer back to the 1990s.”
Chelsea Clinton caught wind of the off-color remark and came to Conway’s defense a few days later, much to everyone’s surprise — including herself.
“Despicable,” she tweeted on Friday, March 3. “I hope @KellyannePolls receives the apology she deserves — certainly never thought I’d write that & I mean every word.”
Conway responded to the 37-year-old’s tweet with a note of gratitude. “Thank you, @ChelseaClinton,” she tweeted. “As strong women, as moms to Charlottes … appreciate you speaking out on this.”
