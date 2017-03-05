There she is! Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon mocked the viral photo of Kellyanne Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office during the Saturday, March 4, episode of the show.

In a departure from the hit NBC show’s more standard skits and one-off pre-filmed sketches, McKinnon, 33, instead showed up throughout the episode dressed as President Donald Trump's White House advisor and kneeling in various places throughout the studio.

McKinnon-as-Conway showed up perched atop the "Weekend Update" desk, clicking away at her phone; again on the blue-lit stage where musical guest Father John Misty was set to perform; and yet again on a chair while host Octavia Spencer and castmember Keenan Thompson joked and chatted during a sketch.

Kellyanne Conway hard at work in Studio 8H. 📲 #SNL A post shared by Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:42am PST

Earlier in the week, Conway, 50, caused a stir online after a picture of her kneeling on a White House couch whilst staring at her phone went viral. In the image, Trump’s former campaign manager has both of her feet tucked under her as she prepares to take a photo of the president with a group of leaders of historically black universities and colleges.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Conway later addressed the controversy in an interview with FOX Business Network’s Lou Dobbs Tonight on Tuesday, February 28. “I was asked to take [a picture from] a certain angle and was doing exactly that,” she said. “I certainly meant no disrespect, I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”

Youtube.com/SNL

Then, on Wednesday, March 1, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) made headlines when he made an inappropriate comment about the viral photo, telling a gathering at the Washington Press Club Foundation’s 73rd annual congressional dinner, “I really just want to know what was going on because I won’t tell anybody and you can just explain to me that circumstance, because she really looked kind of familiar in that position,” he said, according to The Hill. “Don’t answer — and I don’t want you to refer back to the 1990s.”

Chelsea Clinton caught wind of the off-color remark and came to Conway’s defense a few days later, much to everyone’s surprise — including herself.

“Despicable,” she tweeted on Friday, March 3. “I hope @KellyannePolls receives the apology she deserves — certainly never thought I’d write that & I mean every word.”

Conway responded to the 37-year-old’s tweet with a note of gratitude. “Thank you, @ChelseaClinton,” she tweeted. “As strong women, as moms to Charlottes … appreciate you speaking out on this.”

