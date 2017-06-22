Stirring up the pot! Snoop Dogg revealed details about season 2 of his hit show with Martha Stewart in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 21.

While attending the Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story premiere in Los Angeles, the rapper, 45, revealed to Us that the forthcoming season of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party will include “a whole lot of good cooking, entertainment” and “great guests.”

As for what changes the second season will bring, Snoop explained that the celebrity guests who join him and Stewart, 75, in the kitchen now know what they signed up for. “When we did season 1, they didn’t know what they were expecting. Now they come on the show excited, ready to cook and ready to eat,” he said. “We’re gonna be having a ball, having a ball.”

Courtesy VH1

The dynamic duo won Us over last season with their unexpected yet undeniable close bond. However, Snoop’s favorite part about working with the professional chef may come as a surprise. “She loves to get me drunk!” he exclusively shared with Us Weekly.

As for their other on-set antics, Stewart recently told Us that “there’s absolutely no smoking on set.” Added Snoop at the time: “We only smoked the meat! I didn’t mix business with pleasure. I had a trailer with pleasures. It was always outside. On the set, I’m a businessman. Besides, I wanted to smell the beautiful perfume Martha had on every day.”



‘Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party’ season 2 premieres Monday, October 16 at 10 p.m. ET on VH1

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!