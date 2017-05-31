

Time to get crafty! Soleil Moon Frye makes a cameo in the season finale of Hollywood Darlings, and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, the former Sabrina the Teenage Witch star, 40, gears up to shoot a DIY segment for a TV pilot. Her costar, Beverley Mitchell, however, is too busy looking for someone to fill her wine glass.



The pair seem to get a bit agitated with each other on set. (And Mitchell’s red polka dot apron doesn’t help the situation!) She soon gets a fit of giggles while lifestyle expert Frye tries to remain professional on camera.

“I just want to take a moment to talk about my wood,” she says, as a literal block of wood is placed in front of her. “It’s really personal because I actually go down and I work with Fernando at picking the best.”

The 7th Heaven alum can’t resist interrupting. “I’m sorry," Mitchell says. "I’m just really tired and that’s really funny."

The unscripted docu-comedy series follows former child stars Mitchell, Jodie Sweetin and Christine Lakin, who play exaggerated versions of themselves trying to tackle Hollywood later in life. The show, which debuted in April, has also featured their former costars such as Full House’s Andrea Barber, Step by Step’s Patrick Duffy and fellow ‘90s child star Jaleel White.



Hollywood Darlings’ finale airs Wednesday, May 31, on Pop at 8 p.m. ET.

