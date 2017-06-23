Digging deep. In a sneak peek of the Monday, June 26, season 4 finale of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo tells Kathryn C. Dennis the real reason her relationship with boyfriend Craig Conover has been rocky.

The ladies meet up for drinks to catch up, and Naomie gets a few things off her chest. "Honestly, for the last three months I would say, Craig and I just haven’t been getting along,” Naomie reveals.

Kathryn encourages her to think about the heart of the problem. "What do you guys think you’re really fighting about at the end of it?” she asks. “What is it really?”

Naomie says she has been pushing the real reason aside. "I haven’t really wanted to think about why. I’ve just been wanting to blame him and be like, ‘OK, this is not my fault. This is your fault.' For some reason I’m obsessed with telling him he shouldn’t think so highly of himself,” she says. “It’s weird."

As Craig’s longtime friend, Kathryn says that he might be “overcompensating” because he’s unhappy with his career. Naomie agrees, “Exactly! My expectations of him are so high because for a year he lied to everybody and I helped him.”

As viewers saw during the season 3 reunion, Craig revealed that he hadn’t actually finished his thesis paper for law school, and therefore was unable to take the bar exam.

Naomie continues, "Now we’re at the point where he feels like he can’t have fun around me anymore because he feels like I’m judging him all the time, and it’s true. I really have not been very good to him.”

Watch the clip above to see their whole conversation.

The Southern Charm season 4 finale airs on Bravo Monday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

