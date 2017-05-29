Finally! Flirty friends Landon Clements and Thomas Ravenel officially go on a first date in a preview for the Monday, May 29, episode of Southern Charm. Check out Us Weekly’s exclusive first look in the video above.

Though they’ve denied a romance in the past, the pair meet up for an intimate dinner — but it doesn’t go as smoothly as Ravenel, 54, probably had hoped for.

When Clements asks T-Rav how his day was, the retired politician — who shares daughter Kensington, 3, and son St. Julien, 18 months, with ex Kathryn Dennis — innocently tells the interior designer that he “took the kids to school.”

Rebecca Miller/Bravo

But their conversation takes an awkward turn when Clements inadvertently references Ravenel’s custody battle with Dennis. Making matters even more uncomfortable? Dennis has previously suggested that Clements hooked up with Ravenel during their relationship.

“It must be hard for you right now, having them all by yourself,” she tells the father of two, who replies, “When you’re going through child custody, you have to be able to demonstrate that you can do it.”

Brianna Stello/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Thankfully, their stilted banter is interrupted by their drink orders arriving to the table. Ravenel makes an effort to salvage the date by complimenting Clements’ necklace and telling her that turquoise comes from Turkey. “Thus … turquoise!” he exclaims.

“I love turquoise,” says Clements, seemingly unsure of how to respond to Ravenel’s fun fact. “That’s my favorite.”

Then, as Ravenel begins to tell the brunette beauty how he is also a fan of turquoise, he spills his glass of red wine. “Are you nervous?” Clements asks.

“It’s rare that someone could make me blush like that,” Ravenel tells the camera in a confessional.

To see how their date ends, watch the video above. Southern Charm airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

