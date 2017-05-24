New and improved! The third trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming was released by Sony Pictures on Wednesday, May 24, giving fans a first look at Peter Parker's upgraded, high-tech suit.

The iconic red-and-blue costume now features Iron Man-esque vision, drone-like capabilities and a built-in parachute. However, some viewers aren't thrilled with the upgrade. "Spiderman suit comes with Siri now. Great," one Twitter user quipped. Another wrote, "Wait, so if Peter's suit is all techy, what's the damn point of spider senses, and his other abilities? I mean... huh?"

Columbia Pictures

Other fans looked on the bright side, though. "I like this new spiderman suit. I was initially thrown off by the eyes, but now I'm all in," one viewer wrote. Another added, "The new technically advanced #SpiderMan suit is fab. 576 combinations of awesomeness. Can't wait to see this flick on July 7."



Spiderman suit comes with Siri now. Great. https://t.co/EhrzOTfA5E — Hao Yao (@howboutnoandno) May 24, 2017

Waait, so if Peter's suit is all techy, what's the damn point of spider senses, and his other abilities? I mean... huh? #SpiderManHomecoming — Felix Vasquez Jr. (@FlixtheCatJr) May 24, 2017

I like this new spiderman suit. I was initially thrown off by the eyes, but now I'm all in. Self adjusting, parachute, HUD, that bug thing, — Mavavya (@Dexxe) May 24, 2017

The new technically advanced #SpiderMan suit is fab. 576 combinations of awesomeness. Can't wait to see this flick on July 7. @SonyPicsIndia https://t.co/cXHz4cgjn9 — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) May 24, 2017

The new trailer also includes a closer look at Michael Keaton's Vulture and Donald Glover's as-yet-unnamed character.



Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7.

Tell Us: Do you like Peter Parker's new suit?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!