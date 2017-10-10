Repeat. The first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped late on Monday, October 9 — and it already has more than seven million views.

The Rian Johnson-directed film teases Rey's (Daisy Ridley) journey and explores her relationship with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

"I've seen this raw strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough then," Luke, who was only briefly seen at the end of The Force Awakens, says. "It didn't scare me enough then. It does now."

He later adds: "This not going to go... the way you think!"

Even more memorable? At one point, Kyle Ren (Adam Driver) appears to face-off against his mother, Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher. As previously reported, the legendary actress completed her work on the film before she died at age 60 in December 2016.

Fans — and many stars — flocked to social media following the release of the trailer. "Got Kate Hudson to watch the new #starwars trailer and it was worth the last critical seconds of my phone battery," Josh Gad, who often asked Ridley for spoilers, tweeted.

The adventure fantasy also stars Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, Andy Serkis, Billie Lourd, Domhnall Gleeson and Gwendoline Christie.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on Christmas Day.

Got Kate Hudson to watch the new #starwars trailer and it was worth the last critical seconds of my phone battery. pic.twitter.com/MiXI5JeRuX — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 10, 2017

When you just watched #TheLastJedi trailer. But you don't want to seem too excited. pic.twitter.com/1mxq7Lm5yZ — Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) October 10, 2017

PROCEEDS TO SCREAM FOR FIVE HOURS ABOUT THE #TheLastJedi TRAILER pic.twitter.com/7VlHssxDuQ — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) October 10, 2017

The Star Wars Story people really want to see pic.twitter.com/61rdFNCgBy — Tylor (@theSirToasty) October 10, 2017

Dear Star Wars, I'm not quite sure what this is but if you hurt/kill it, I will never watch your films again. #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/Yn6YAhoB7m — Steph MacDonnell (@stephmacdonnell) October 10, 2017

When you have to wait till December for the movie.. #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/bmuVbrZ817 — CompulsiveFangirl🎆 (@SomaraniM) October 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi

Rey: I need someone to show me my place in all this

Kylo: *hand reaches out*

Me: pic.twitter.com/p4S0GbqalH — Eileen Herrera (@eileen_beean15) October 10, 2017

I leave the Falcon alone for a little while, & Chewie turns it into a damn petting zoo. #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/UiWFGMcbt7 — Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) October 10, 2017