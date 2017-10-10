TOP 5

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Teases a Leia and Kylo Ren Face-Off, Rey's Journey: Best Reactions!

By Stephanie Webber
Repeat. The first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped late on Monday, October 9 — and it already has more than seven million views.

The Rian Johnson-directed film teases Rey's (Daisy Ridley) journey and explores her relationship with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

"I've seen this raw strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough then," Luke, who was only briefly seen at the end of The Force Awakens, says. "It didn't scare me enough then. It does now."

He later adds: "This not going to go... the way you think!"

Even more memorable? At one point, Kyle Ren (Adam Driver) appears to face-off against his mother, Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher. As previously reported, the legendary actress completed her work on the film before she died at age 60 in December 2016.

Fans — and many stars — flocked to social media following the release of the trailer. "Got Kate Hudson to watch the new #starwars trailer and it was worth the last critical seconds of my phone battery," Josh Gad, who often asked Ridley for spoilers, tweeted.

The adventure fantasy also stars Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, Andy Serkis, Billie Lourd, Domhnall Gleeson and Gwendoline Christie.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on Christmas Day.