Starbucks Barista Goes on Epic Rant Over Unicorn Frappuccino

Courtesy Starbucks

Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino hit stores Wednesday, April 19, and the high demand from customers already has baristas frazzled and fed up. Colorado-based employee Braden Burson took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 19, to vent his frustrations, saying that not only is the drink a pain to make, the ingredients have been staining his hands. "I have never made so many Frappuccinos," he explains. "My hands are completely sticky, I have unicorn crap all in my hair and in my nose, and I have never been so stressed out in my entire life."



The Instagrammable neon-pink beverage starts with the chain's regular Crème Frappucino base, but adds a glug of mango syrup before the mixture is blended with pink powder. Employees then lace the plastic cup with sour blue syrup and top off the concoction with whipped cream, sour pink powder and sour blue powder. "If you love us as baristas, don't order it," Burson implores. "It's so difficult to make one right after the other."

Despite baristas' headaches, there don't seem to be any plans to pull the sugar bomb — 39 grams for a tall, 59 grams for a grande and a whopping 76 grams for a venti — from the menu before the announced end date of April 23. (As you might suspect, the calorie counts are equally bad, coming in at 280 for the tall, 410 for the grande and 500 for the venti when whole milk is used.) Although, we can't imagine anyone actually finishing one of these things.



