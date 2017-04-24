These stars don't mind a little kiss-and-tell. Actors often talk about how awkward it is to film love scenes, but some onscreen kisses are definitely better than others. Josh Lucas, for example, has gotten rave reviews from Jennifer Lopez, his costar in 2005's An Unfinished Life. Watch the video above to see her and other stars reveal their favorite movie lip-locks!

Lopez, 47, dished on Lucas' kissing skills to the Today show's Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager. Asked to name her best onscreen smooch, the Shades of Blue actress nixed both Ralph Fiennes (her costar in Maid in Manhattan) and Matthew McConaughey (her leading man in The Wedding Planner) before settling on Lucas, 45.

And it seems the feeling was mutual. The Mysteries of Laura alum raved about their love scene to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, saying it was too hot for the film and had to be cut. "She was phenomenal in many ways in that way," Lucas teased.

Cohen got Kate Hudson to spill her favorite onscreen kiss, too. During a 2014 appearance on WWHL, the actress told a viewer who had called in that her best movie lip-lock was with the late Heath Ledger in 2002's The Four Feathers.

"He was just so beautiful and sweet and gentle," she recalled of the Dark Knight Oscar winner, who died at age 28 in 2008. "He was lovely."

David James/Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch the video above to find out who Malin Åkerman, Laura Linney, Oprah Winfrey and Melissa Joan Hart named as their favorite kisses.



