Justin Bieber has released yet another summer 2017 hit song! The pop star, 23, and David Guetta collaborated on “2U,” which they dropped on Friday, June 9, with a video of Victoria’s Secret models lip-syncing the catchy track.



The video follows Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio and Martha Hunt as they go through every stage of a photo shoot from wardrobe fittings to posing for the camera. Bieber hinted at the collaboration on Monday, June 5, when he tweeted all six of the models' names without explanation.



"Justin has such a unique voice and I have so much respect for his talent but also for his choices,” Guetta, 49, said in a statement. "He took some risks reinventing himself lately in such a cool amazing creative way. I'm very proud to finally share a record with him."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The new single follows the release of two other popular collaborations from Bieber. The “Cold Water” singer teamed up with Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Quavo for their track “I’m the One” shortly after he released “Despacito (remix)” with Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi. The back-to-back smash hits led to Bieber making history as the first artist to take the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with new songs on consecutive weeks.

Aside from his new music, Bieber has also made headlines for his recent performances. The hitmaker took the stage at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert on Sunday, June 4, and broke down crying as he performed at the benefit for victims of the terrorist attack. "I’m not going to let go of hope,” he said to the crowd in Manchester, England. "I’m not going to let go of love. I’m not going to let go of God … Put your hand up if you’re not going to let go.”

Watch the Victoria’s Secret models lip-sync the new track in the video above.

