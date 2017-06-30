Stephen Colbert: Donald Trump’s Tweets Are a ‘Buffet of Sh--t'

At it again! Stephen Colbert slammed Donald Trump’s latest string of tweets on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday, June 29.



Colbert, 53, delivered a satirical monologue blasting the president for tweeting on Wednesday that MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when he saw her in Mar-a-Lago on New Years Eve.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Mark Wilson/Getty Images

“It’s a buffet of sh--t," Colbert said of Trump’s tweets. “A steamed table, as it were.”

The comedian then threw a jab at Trump’s legislation. “First of all, someone bleeding badly at your door and you say no? It sounds like your health care plan,” the late-night host quipped. “I mean, turning them away from your hotel in the middle of winter is literally the story of Christmas, only there wasn’t a wise man in sight. This is shocking and vicious, so on brand.”

This is not the first time that the comedian has thrown shade at the president. In May, Colbert blasted Trump with a crude joke, stating that “the only thing his mouth is good at is being Vladimir Putin’s c--k holster.” Trump responded shortly after, coining Colbert as a “no-talent guy” who says “filthy” things.

In early June, the show host urged Trump to step down from his post. “Donald Trump, if you’re watching, you’re a terrible president, please resign,” Colbert pleaded in his opening monologue.

At the 71st Annual Tony Awards on June 11, Colbert prodded the president yet again while on stage presenting the award to Hello, Dolly! for Best Revival of a Musical. “It’s been a great year for revivals in general, especially that one they revived down in Washington, D.C. A couple problems: main character is totally unbelievable, and the hair and makeup, just no!” Colbert joked in a nod to Trump. “This D.C. production’s supposed to have a four-year run, but reviews have not been kind. Could close early, we don’t know! Best of luck to everyone involved.”

