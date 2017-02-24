No more sad Sarah McLachlan dog commercials for you! Stephen Colbert, who loves animals, found a way to get orphaned puppies adopted, and also make his audience laugh, with his “Rescue Dog Rescue” segment.

On the Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, February 23, Colbert, 52, drafted former Parks and Recreation actress and dog owner Aubrey Plaza to help the sheltered animals at North Shore Animal League America find homes. The two promoted a handful of puppies by weaving elaborate lies about them. “Because if you’re not willing to lie for an adorable puppy, then you belong in a shelter,” Colbert joked.

The adoptable dogs included Slugger, a Lab mix who, according to Colbert, is “certified in shiatsu massage and is trained to poop only on the lawns of your enemies. Also, Slugger always remembers your mother’s birthday and will remind you ahead of time to send her a card.”

And then there was Ace, a hound mix who “can talk but chooses not to as a form of protest against wage inequality. Ladies, he gets you! Also, unlike every other dog you’ve met, people say Ace’s breath smells like freshly baked muffins. Yum!” Plaza said, showing off the lovable pup.

The idea for “Rescue Dog Rescue” apparently came out of Colbert’s frustration at the tear-jerking adoption ads that air frequently on TV. He joked, “It’s been over a decade, won’t somebody find Sarah McLachlan a loving home?”

