An unlikely fan! Stephen King expressed his love for TNT's new comedy-drama series Claws, much to the surprise of some of his devoted readers.

"I am an official fan of CLAWS, on TNT," the acclaimed horror author, 69, tweeted on Saturday, June 24. "Those nail salon ladies kick major ass, and some of the nail jobs are insane."

Courtesy of TNT

After King shared his tweet, several fans predicted that he might use the series as inspiration for his next novel. "Good lord I just know the phrase 'nail job' will make its way into a book of yours and it won't be pleasant," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "Yep..didn't see you as a nail guy, but I foresee a major nail attack plot for your next book."



Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Claws has garnered a lot of praise since its June 11 premiere. The series, which is set in Florida but is filmed mostly in New Orleans, follows four manicurists — Desna (Niecy Nash), Virginia (Karrueche Tran), Polly (Carrie Preston) and Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes) — who work at the Nail Artisan salon and enter the male-dominated world of organized crime. In the 10-episode first season, they begin laundering money for a nearby pain medication clinic.

"They launder money for a barely legal pill mill that's just raking in so much money," series writer Eliot Laurence told the Bradenton Herald in March. "They are at the same mall as the pill mill. The guys who run the pill mill have asked the ladies to launder some of the profits. Nail salons and strip clubs and laundromats are very handy for laundering money because it's usually a cash business, so the ladies are taking care of the money for these guys and, without giving too much of the story away, they are sort of going to band together and take power for themselves. It's a female empowerment piece but very dark and funny, too."

Claws airs on TNT on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!