Forget about playing Dungeons & Dragons! The cast of Stranger Things recently pushed the role-playing game aside to perform on Lip Sync Battle. Watch the sneak peek video above!

SPIKE

In the clip, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp battle it out in front of a packed crowd. Matarazzo, 14, performs Train's "50 Ways to Say Goodbye," while Schnapp, 12, belts out the 2010 Maroon 5 hit "Moves Like Jagger."

Wolfhard, 14, and McLaughlin, 15, go all out, too. The costars take on Weezer's "Buddy Holly" and LL Cool J's "I'm Bad," respectively.

The stars recently returned from the Upside Down. As previously reported, Stranger Things season 2 will debut on Netflix on Halloween.

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays on Spike at 10 p.m. ET.

