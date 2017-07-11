Your world is about to turn upside down … again. Stranger Things debuted a new teaser for season 2 on Tuesday, July 11, and it’s just as spooky as you’d think.



The ’80s-inspired show’s official Twitter account shared the eerie clip early Tuesday morning. “1984 only gets stranger” flashes across the screen as the show’s four main characters, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Will (Noah Schnapp) bike through a monster-filled sky.



“Some doors can’t be closed,” the account tweeted along with the 25-second trailer, which also revealed that the Netflix series will premiere before right Halloween on October 27.

Many of the supernatural series’ young stars took to Instagram to express their excitement for season 2.

Brown, 13, shared a moving image of the show’s four stars watching an ominous, lightning-ridden sunset.

Matarazzo, 14, shared the new poster on his account. “I’m just gonna leave this here,” he teased.

McLaughlin, 15, followed suit. “What’s in the clouds…,” he captioned the chilling the new poster. “#StrangerThingsSQUAD.”

In February, Netflix dropped the first trailer for season 2 during the Super Bowl with a 37-second clip. The trailer featured the kids of Hawkins, Indiana fighting off a creepy monster that appears in a bright red thunderstorm as a banner hauntingly reads, “The world is turning upside down.”

Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed in August 2016 to Us Weekly and other reporters that the show’s sophomore season would include more information about Will’s disappearance and the Upside Down, an alternate dimension.

“There’s going to be a lot of new and interesting dynamics that we didn’t see in season 1. We obviously have this gate to another dimension, which is still very much open in the town of Hawkins. And a lot of questions there in terms of, if the Monster is dead, was it a singular monster? What else could be out there?” Matt teased to Entertainment Weekly at the time. “We really don’t go in there much until they go in to find Will at the end. So we’ve opened up this doorway, and to us it’s exciting to talk about, what else is behind there? There’s a lot more mystery to be solved.

Stranger Things returns to Netflix for season 2 on October 27.

