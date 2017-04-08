Every woman wants a perfect day for her wedding — but not every woman gets one. On the Friday, April 7, season finale of WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's nuptials to Jennifer Lamb were just three days away, but trouble was already brewing. ICYMI, Jen had called Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and disinvited his ex Mama June Shannon from attending. Alana was distraught, but hadn't told June yet. After June's hot date told her he couldn’t make it to the wedding because he had a work trip, Alana finally decided to tell her mother that she wasn't allowed to attend anyway.

"Well, about that, Jennifer disinvited you," 11-year-old Alana said. June, 37, demanded to know when this had happened, and Alana reluctantly revealed that it was before June had undergone her neck and arm surgery. Alana then said that she hadn't told June because she'd wanted her to be in good spirits for her photo shoot. "Does [Jennifer] really think that I'm going to allow Alana to come to her house without me? Negative!" June said to the camera.

Alana Gets Sugar Bear on Her Side

While shopping for a gift for Jennifer, Alana told Sugar Bear that June was no longer allowed to go to the wedding, which was news to him. She then added that if her mom wasn't going, she wasn't going. Sugar Bear vowed to make sure June could go because Alana's attendance was important to him. "I hope that Mama Sugar Bear and Jen get along one day, even though it's practically impossible," Alana said to the camera.

June then called Sugar Bear to discuss it, and he told her that she could still come despite what Jennifer had said. He did make June promise to behave herself, though. "I'm not going to cause a fuss," she said.

Sugar Bear Tells Jen That June Is Coming to Their Wedding

Sugar Bear then confronted Jennifer. "If Alana can't be here, there won't be a wedding," he said. "I'm putting my foot down. You're going to have to re-invite June." Jennifer said June could come, but she wasn't allowed to set foot in the house, and he agreed.

When June arrived for the wedding (looking very different than the last time Sugar Bear had seen her), he invited her in. Jennifer's son watched June enter the house, and called his mom to report what was happening. It wasn't long before Jennifer showed up.

Jennifer Calls June a "Bitch"

Sugar Bear wished the two women could get along, but that didn't seem to be in the cards. Instead, Jennifer said, "You’ve always been a bitch. You've always been rude. That's why you don't have him anymore." June replied, "I don't want him," and Jennifer instructed June to get out of her house. Fortunately, June took the high road and did as she was told without fighting back.

The actual wedding went off without a hitch, except for June's mom making snarky comments about her roots showing and her excessive surgeries. June's stand-in date, her personal trainer, tried his best to broker peace between June and her mom, but it wasn't happening. "I went through too much improvement to have her in my life," June reasoned to the camera.

The episode ended with June burning her old clothes in a bonfire to represent letting go of her old life. Out with the old, and in with the new.

Tell Us: Were you surprised June kept her cool at Sugar Bear's wedding?

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!